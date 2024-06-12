Former long-term care home proposed as newest supportive housing project

A new highly supportive housing project for London, Ont. announced Tuesday will help get more people off the streets and into their own homes.

“We can have people living off the streets and into 50 highly supportive housing units by next year,” explained London Mayor Josh Morgan. “That is critical to us being successful in changing what is happening on our streets and supporting businesses, communities, and those who are suffering on the streets of London.”

Morgan was joined by federal MPs Peter Fragiskatos and Arielle Kayabaga, along with a number of developers in announcing the new development at 46 Elmwood Place.

The former long-term care home will be transformed into 50 highly supportive housing units with wraparound services, to be operated by housing charity Indwell.

The $6 million project is a partnership between the city and federal government, and four local developers who came together under the banner Developing For Change.

“I was on council and I know that it’s really important to get working with municipalities to get initiatives like this to get the right support that people need in our communities,” said Kayabaga.

“It’s our hope that the success of this project will serve as a catalyst and sort of a template for other projects going forward by our group and by others,” said Adam Carapella of the Tricar group and the spokesperson for Developing for Change.

One time funding of $1.7 million from the Health and Homelessness Fund for Change managed by the London Community Foundation would cover the first year of operating costs.

Pending city council approval later this month, the new units are expected to be move-in ready as early as next year.