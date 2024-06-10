'Enhanced safety and security measures' at Western University's spring convocation amid pro-Palestinian protest concerns

The first spring convocation ceremony was held inside Western University’s Alumni Hall Monday morning.

Although not part of a typical graduation gown – graduating Western University student Diana El-Baraqouni donned a keffiyeh as she walked across the stage and shook hands with President Alan Shepard.

A group of pro-Palestinian students, known as the Western Divestment Coalition, put out a call to action on their social media, encouraging graduating students to show solidary with the Palestinian community.

“We’re not trying to ruin the experience of convocation – what we are trying to do is ensure that the people who are here from the Western community are able to engage with us and learn how they can support us best. If they want to walk across the stage with a keffiyeh, if that means if they want to walk across the stage with a banner, then we are going to provide them with whatever they need,” said Western engineering student and pro-Palestinian protester Jay, who wore a Keffiyeh to disguise himself for fear of repercussions. A Western Divestment Coalition post on social media. (Source: Western Divestment Coalition/Instagram)

There was heightened police and security presence on campus as the graduation ceremony commenced.

In a statement to CTV News, Western said, “Convocation is an exciting time for our graduates and the university. As our spring convocation season gets underway, we are focused on ensuring the best possible experience for our graduates and their guests, including the implementation of enhanced safety and security measures.”

It’s been over a month now that Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up an encampment on campus, demanding the university sever economic ties with businesses or agencies tied to Israel’s military action in Gaza.

A pro-Palestinian encampment at Western University on June 10, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

“To see youth gathering together in collective action – I think is so powerful and important, because that’s what we learned in our classrooms here at Western University. The power of collective action, and joining and banding together with your classmates,” said Western international relations graduate Aisha Imana.

After failed attempts by the University to move forward and end the demonstration – the protesters say they will remain on campus.

“Until there is an actual concrete agreement we can reach – we are not moving,” said Jay.

A London police officer as seen inside Alumni Hall during spring convocation on June 10, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)