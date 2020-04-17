MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Friday, including 14 at the London's Grand Wood Park Retirement Residence.

New provincial Ministry of Health guidance prompted the health unit to order all staff and residents at the facility tested.

A COVID-19 outbreak had already been declared at the home on March 31, after two residents tested positive.

Despite the outbreak, the health unit said in a release, "an assessment of the infection prevention and control measures currently in place at the residence and found them to be satisfactory."

All remaining staff and residents are now in the process of being tested.

Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health with the MLHU said in a statement, “Where we have declared COVID-19 outbreaks in these facilities, we’ve asked that aggressive testing be done with all residents and staff, even those who are asymptomatic. I expect this will result in more cases but will also help in preventing further spread.”

The new cases on Friday bring the total in the region to 282, including 125 resolved and 16 deaths. That's two new deaths in the past 24 hours.

The cases include 69 at area long-term care and retirement homes.

The health unit's daily live briefings are available on YouTube.

No new cases in Lambton, Elgin-Oxford, Huron-Perth

There were no new cases of COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton over the last 24 hours, but there were two additional deaths.

Lambton Public Health reports the total number of cases stands at 128 on Friday, while the death toll has risen from 11 to 13.

There were no new cases reported in Elgin and Oxford counties on Friday either, with the total number of cases remaining at 41, including three deaths and 10 resolved.

Huron Perth Public Health reported the total there stood at 35 cases as of Friday, also with no new cases in the last 24 hours.

Those cases include 12 among staff and patients at two area long-term care and retirement homes, as well as three deaths and nine recovered cases.

As of Thursday, Grey-Bruce Public health was reporting 44 cases, an increase of two over the last 24 hours, including 14 among health-care workers and 10 recovered cases. There have been no deaths in Grey and Bruce counties so far.

There was another record number of deaths and cases across the province reported on Friday, with 55 deaths and 564 cases reported.