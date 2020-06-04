Advertisement
Police arrest two, recover sawed-off shotgun and drugs
A display of items, including a sawed-off shotgun, seized during a search of a residence on Mornington Avenue in London, Ont. are seen in this image provided by the London Police Service.
LONDON, ONT. -- London police say two people from London have been arrested and face a number of charges, after a sawed-off shotgun, along with ammunition and various drugs were seized.
Police say, on Wednesday members of the London Police Service Guns and Drugs Section executed a search warrant at a residence on Mornington Avenue.
The following items were seized:
- 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun
- 29 rounds of ammunition
- 20 grams of fentanyl valued at $6,000
- three Percocets valued at $15
- two cellular phones
- approximately $5,225 in cash
- six prohibited knives
As a result of the investigation, a 43-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman from London were jointly charged with a number of trafficking and firearms counts and appeared in court Thursday.
Police are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.