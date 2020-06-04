LONDON, ONT. -- London police say two people from London have been arrested and face a number of charges, after a sawed-off shotgun, along with ammunition and various drugs were seized.

Police say, on Wednesday members of the London Police Service Guns and Drugs Section executed a search warrant at a residence on Mornington Avenue.

The following items were seized:

12 gauge sawed-off shotgun

29 rounds of ammunition

20 grams of fentanyl valued at $6,000

three Percocets valued at $15

two cellular phones

approximately $5,225 in cash

six prohibited knives

As a result of the investigation, a 43-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman from London were jointly charged with a number of trafficking and firearms counts and appeared in court Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.