Police continue search for missing man on two-year anniversary

The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) continues its search for a man who has been missing for two years.

On July 6, 2022, the family of 33-year-old Trevor Chaput of Sarnia contacted police regarding his whereabouts.

They said they had not seen or heard from Chaput in several weeks. Police began a search, but have had no luck.

He's described as around 5 feet 6 inches tall, around 160 pounds with a thin build.

"We understand the impact of his absense and the emotional toll this has taken on Trevor's family, friends and the community," said the SPS in a media release.

SPS is asking anyone with any information, no matter how small, to contact them at 519-344-8861. Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers at 519-332-8477.