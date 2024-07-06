LONDON
    • Police continue search for missing man on two-year anniversary

    Trevor Chaput of Sarnia, Ont. is seen in this undated image supplied by police. (Source: Sarnia Police Service) Trevor Chaput of Sarnia, Ont. is seen in this undated image supplied by police. (Source: Sarnia Police Service)
    The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) continues its search for a man who has been missing for two years.

    On July 6, 2022, the family of 33-year-old Trevor Chaput of Sarnia contacted police regarding his whereabouts.

    They said they had not seen or heard from Chaput in several weeks. Police began a search, but have had no luck.

    He's described as around 5 feet 6 inches tall, around 160 pounds with a thin build.

    "We understand the impact of his absense and the emotional toll this has taken on Trevor's family, friends and the community," said the SPS in a media release.

    SPS is asking anyone with any information, no matter how small, to contact them at 519-344-8861. Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers at 519-332-8477.

