VIDEO: Three businesses damaged in Kincardine fire

A fire has caused extensive damage to at least three businesses in Kincardine Saturday morning.

Fire crews from Kincardine, Ripley, and Saugeen Shores were called to a fire at a commercial building on Durham Market Street South in the morning hours. Crews have brought the fire under control, but extensive damage has been done to the commercial complex housing a laundromat, real estate office, and energy company.

Fire trucks on scene of blaze on Durham Market Street South in Kincardine on July 6, 2024. (Source: Mike Walsh)

There does not appear to be any injuries as a result of the blaze.

The fire is adjacent to Victoria Park, which is headquarters to this weekend's Kincardine Scottish Festival. As a result, a planned festival opening at the park is being delayed and the annual Scottish Festival Parade, up Main Street, has been cancelled.