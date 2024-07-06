LONDON
London

    • VIDEO: Three businesses damaged in Kincardine fire

    Share

    A fire has caused extensive damage to at least three businesses in Kincardine Saturday morning.

    Fire crews from Kincardine, Ripley, and Saugeen Shores were called to a fire at a commercial building on Durham Market Street South in the morning hours. Crews have brought the fire under control, but extensive damage has been done to the commercial complex housing a laundromat, real estate office, and energy company.

    Fire trucks on scene of blaze on Durham Market Street South in Kincardine on July 6, 2024. (Source: Mike Walsh)

    There does not appear to be any injuries as a result of the blaze.

    The fire is adjacent to Victoria Park, which is headquarters to this weekend's Kincardine Scottish Festival. As a result, a planned festival opening at the park is being delayed and the annual Scottish Festival Parade, up Main Street, has been cancelled.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Everything Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said publicly about Donald Trump

    While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a measured tone when talking about Donald Trump during his first presidency, the Canadian leader has been a little more direct since. As we head closer to a U.S. election this fall, CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything Trudeau has said publicly about the presumptive Republican nominee.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News