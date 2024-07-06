Amid threat from Western University, protesters remove encampment after two months
After threats by Western University to dismantle before the end of the weekend, the pro-Palestine encampment on campus has come down.
The Western Divestment Coalition (WDC) held a rally outside the gates of the University Saturday to announce they had taken down the tents, which were in place since May 8.
“Western University has given their final proposal to the students and they've made it very clear that the encampment must come to an end before the weekend,” said Mahmoud, an organizer with the WDC, who wished not to give his last name.
Mahmoud, who wished not to give his last name, speaks at a rally on behalf of the Western Divestment Coalition on Saturday July 6, 2024 (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)
“They've made it very clear that if the students do not voluntarily close down the encampment that they are going to go after people that have participated in the encampment, like they've already proven, by issuing trespassing notices to one of the student representatives and to other students that were just participating in the encampment”.
Just days ago, Western University President, Alan Shepard, told protestors they would not seek disciplinary action if they voluntarily removed the camp.
Friday, Shepard issued a statement which said “Unfortunately, members of the coalition did not accept our proposal and have not signaled an intention to leave the encampment”.
Based on that statement and the WDC’s stance they had no plans to leave, it came as a shock Saturday when the WDC announced it had removed the encampment from in front of the University Community Centre.
“I think it's a decision that was important to make,” said Mahmoud.
“We didn't know what route Western was going to take. Could have been a lawsuit like the one we have seen in Waterloo or an injunction. We have seen one of our comrades that was, I think, York that opened for one day and they closed within one day because the police came down on them. We don't know what wrote the Western University was going to try and take, but it's very clear that they have stopped negotiating and in good faith”.
The Western Divestment Coalition held a rally outside Western University in London, Ont. on Saturday July 6, 2024 to announce their encampment has been removed after 60 days. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)
Standing alongside the WDC Saturday was associate professor at Western University David Heap.
“The encampment was an amazing experience,’ said Heap, a member of Faculty of Palestine.
“It's the beginning of an ongoing struggle. We know that these are long struggles, but that ultimately, led by the student movement, we will win divestment, disclosure, boycott and amnesty at Western. As at other institutions, the students are the moral compass, showing us the way towards a more just Western and a more just London and a more just Canadian society”.
This encampment is the latest in Ontario to end. This week, protesters at the University of Toronto shut down their camp when faced with a court injunction.
The University of Waterloo filed a lawsuit against Protesters.
Heap said he has not been threatened with repercussions, but added the University hasn’t heard the last of them.
“Encampments are just one tactic, there are many tactics this coalition can use,” said Heap.
“There is various activities in the coming months from conferences, sporting events, and there is O-week coming in September. They haven’t heard the last of us. We will be back”.
The WDC echoed that statement that they are not just an encampment coalition, and that the the fight for divestment will keep going on.
“Western University has divested before from South Africa,” said Mahmoud.
“That took them six years; however, we hope this does not take six years. Rest assured to everyone, the students and the whole London community and the whole world will not stop fighting for divestment”.
The grass outside the University Community Centre at Western University is dead, after tents were placed there for nearly two months. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)
