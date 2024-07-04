Pro-Palestinian protestors at Western say they aren't going anywhere

Pro-Palestinian protestors on Western University’s campus held a rally Wednesday night, saying they aren’t going anywhere.

This comes after the University of Toronto was granted an injunction to remove an encampment at King’s College Circle, including tents and other structures by 6 p.m. Wednesday — the protesters abided and peacefully cleared out.

"I saw what happened with the court case and that's really upsetting,” said Sarah Elnaffar, Western alumnus and rally spokesperson.

“I hope that doesn’t happen with us. It is frustrating to see that is happening with the encampment… but they will not stand down, that doesn’t mean just because they told them to get off the grounds, doesn’t mean they will stop fighting for human rights and Palestinian lives,” added Elnaffar.

The group of about 100 protesters, including seniors, kids and Western students and alumni, began their rally at the University’s Concrete Beach, where the encampment there has been growing for nearly 50 days.

"People might assume the rally was just a trend at some point, but no it isn't. We are here, to stand for the Palestinian lives… to show them that we are standing for them, we're here to show our demands through our protest,” explained Elnaffar.

Pro-Palestinian protesters rally at Western University Wednesday, July 3, 2024.(Reta Ismail/CTV News London)The group, known as the Western Divestment Coalition, is insisting Western stop investing in companies with ties to Israel’s military, among other demands.

Western graduate Wasef Yasin led the march through the university grounds to Western Road.

"Unfortunately the situation has not changed thus far, and that's why we have to continue to apply pressure until our demands are met,” said Yasin.

CTV News reached out to Western officials for comment on the U of T injunction decision.

They refused to do so — instead referring to a statement issued Wednesday, which does not address the injunction.

It did claim the pro-Palestinian encampment is neither peaceful nor lawful, asking demonstrators to take it down.

“We are now in the eighth week of the encampment and we are asking its members to take it down so we can return Western’s campus to everyone in our community,” read the statement.

But the group insists it is not doing anything wrong, “We have never ever shown any violence, we have never shown any type of threatening behaviour,” said Elnaffar.