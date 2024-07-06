CTV News London’s top stories from this week

In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.

Each story can also be read through the links below.

Huron County OPP have charged a 13-year-old boy with first degree murder. The boy is accused of killing another youth.

St. Thomas police are investigating a homicide after an apartment fire. It said the woman’s death was not fire-related.

Woodstock police are investigating a shooting in the city’s south end, calling it a case of intimate partner violence.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators said they are not leaving their encampment on Western University’s campus, despite the University of Toronto being granted an injunction to remove encampments.

The Victoria Bridge has opened after several delays, designed to be safer for both pedestrians and cyclists.

City officials are evaluating new rules for drivers and pedestrians on Dundas Place.

Local businesses are expressing their frustrations with BRT Construction as lane restrictions are in place on Wellington Street.

Finally, Sunfest is taking over Victoria Park this weekend. It marks its 30th anniversary.