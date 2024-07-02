'Very bad for us'; concerned business owners frustrated by summer lane restrictions

Beginning today, the City of London has put lane restrictions in place along Wellington Street between Horton Street East and South Street to complete surface paving, line painting and other finishing work as part of the Wellington Gateway Phase 1 project, which will continue until approximately fall 2024.

Acting Division Manager for Major Projects with the City of London Brian Nourse said the closure is to put the top coat of asphalt on that section, and complete work that began last year.

Businesses along that stretch will remain open during construction and lane restrictions, with parking along side streets available. However, owners say they are frustrated and concerned for their establishments.

“Of course it’s going to affect all business – this is more than seven to eight months, for them to start another two months, that’s very bad for us,” said Ray Mansor, owner of Ray’s Convenience along Wellington Street just south of Horton Street.

A few doors down, the owner of Caribbean Stove Pickup, Sherwin Lambkin said they’ve already been through this before and isn’t sure they’ll be able to survive this time around.

“(It) was very terrifying because our business was really slow. For them to come and bring it back again – it’s putting us back in the same position,” said Lambkin.

He added that a lot of businesses along that stretch of Wellington Street shut down during the last construction project.

“Every business is certainly different – we have a dedicated business coordinator and he’s been working with all the businesses closely to understand their specific needs,” said Nourse.

Phase one of the Wellington Gateway Project will see Wellington Street reconstructed to facilitate the rapid transit project, which will be completed in multiple phases.

The City of London said that during this time, people driving are advised to expect delays, plan ahead, and zipper merge when approaching lane reductions.

Local access is being maintained to businesses and destinations within the construction zone. Drivers are advised to proceed with caution through the construction zone and watch for raised manholes.