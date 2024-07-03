'I heard a bang': Multiple witnesses heard a gunshot at St. Thomas fire scene

Multiple witnesses say a woman has died following a fire in St. Thomas.

The scene at the southwest corner of Hiawatha Street and Curtis Street is now an active death investigation.

Neighbours told CTV News they became alarmed around 12:20 p.m. when they heard shouts of a fire and a single, loud bang.

"I'm just sitting, enjoying myself and making something in the microwave and I heard a popping sound," said Dave Wilson, who lives next door to the fire scene. "I thought it was just the sound from my microwave, but it must've been the shot that I'd heard about."

Eric Kokko also heard what he thought was a gunshot. On Wednesday morning, he was moving his belongings out of the fire-damaged building.

"I was in bed, and I think it was around 1:00, yes 1:00 in the morning. And, I heard some woman running around the apartment saying that it was on fire. So, naturally, I just got out. But in the meantime, I heard 'bang'! Yes, a gunshot."

Police have not yet commented on the investigation, but multiple witnesses said a woman who lived in the heavily-damaged corner unit, fled the fire scene at the same time the gunshot was heard — The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has also been called in to investigate.

St. Thomas police are investigating a death in the area of Hiawatha Street and Curtis Street. July 3, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Kokko told CTV News he later saw her lying near a car in the parking lot, where he said she was “deceased.”

Several hours later, at the same spot, a police marker and what appeared to be a blood-soaked rag remained.

St. Thomas firefighters were among those who initially attended to the woman according to fire Insp. Kim Destun.

"Once crews arrived on the scene, they did find an injured woman and were able to put the fire out. It seemed to be mostly contained to the exterior of the building, but it got a little bit into the roof, but they were able to get that out as well,” said Destun.

Eric Kokko lives in adjoining unit in a fire-damaged building where St. Thomas police have launched a death investigation. July 3, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) St. Thomas police continue to guard a wide area around the fire scene and the parking lot on the northwest corner.

The sight brings sorrow to Colleen Sweeney, who told CTV News London she'd met the deceased person several times.

"The last time I saw her was probably last Friday when our dogs greeted each other. So, it's very unsettling," said Sweeney.