LONDON
London

    • TD Sunfest celebrates 30 years

    Share

    London’s beloved Sunfest celebrates its 30th year in Victoria Park this weekend.

    Until Sunday, Londoners can head out and enjoy all it has to offer, from performers from across the world, various foods, music, dance, crafts, and visual arts.

    Admission is completely free and the fun continues until 10 p.m. Sunday.

    Organizers previously told CTV News London this year is the biggest celebration yet, with almost 50 performers from Canada and beyond.

    The full schedule can be found here.

