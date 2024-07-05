Youth accused of Huron County murder still in custody

LONDON
    Huron County OPP are investigating a death in Holmesville, Ont. July 3, 2024. (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London) Huron County OPP are investigating a death in Holmesville, Ont. July 3, 2024. (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)
    The 13 year old accused of first degree murder following a child's death in Huron County earlier this week made a brief court appearance Friday.

    The boy, who cannot be named under the youth criminal justice act, was remanded into custody.

    The case has been moved to next Thursday where he will appear via zoom.

    On Tuesday afternoon, police were called to a former school in Holmesville just west of Clinton, Ont.

    The alleged victim was taken to hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

