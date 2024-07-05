Intimate partner violence behind Woodstock neighbourhood shooting: Police
Woodstock police confirm a shooting in the city's south end is a case of intimate partner violence.
One man is dead and a woman is in hospital battling serious injuries.
The incident began around 7:20 p.m. on Champlain Ave.
A neighbour, who asked not to be identified, stated her security camera footage, given to police, depicted part of what happened.
She told CTV News it showed a woman, with a baby in a stroller, walking northbound on the sidewalk. She then partially disappears from the camera.
At the same moment, resident Joanne Anderson said her husband heard alarming noises.
"He was sitting in the garage and he heard two two popping noises. He went and looked out to see what was going on."
What he saw next was witnessed by multiple neighbours.
"He saw someone running down the street. But he didn't know what was going on. He said that one of the other neighbors was across the street helping somebody lying on the ground."
Off-camera, CTV News spoke to the man helping the woman. He stated he applied pressure to a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. He said the woman was conscious at the time.
Woodstock police arrived within three minutes.
"So upon arrival, our officers found a female in the driveway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," said Deputy Chief Nick Novacich. "They were rendering first aid to the woman in the driveway while EMS was being summoned. We were still searching for the gunman."
Woodstock Police Service Deputy Chief Nick Novacich as seen on July 5, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
It is known a man carrying a gun was spotted running south down the sidewalk, from the driveway of the home.
Witnesses reported another shot was heard as later officers arrived.
"They're [police officers] being flagged down by several people in the neighborhood to an area where there was a man lying on the ground" explained Novacich. "Next to the male was a pistol on the ground. The male appeared to be deceased by gunshot as well."
A post-mortem exam on the man is scheduled for later today in London. Until then, police are not willing to comment on the circumstances surrounding how he was shot.
This morning, police updated the woman's condition, and Novacich said she is, “expected to make a full recovery."
Police have confirmed reports the couple were married. Neighbours stated their baby was unharmed.
The family had not lived at the home for very long, according to residents.
Novacich confirmed to CTV News police had not attended the address for any previous calls, before Thursday's shooting.
Police are waiting on a warrant, not expected until late Friday, to enter the home and search vehicles in the driveway.
The continued police presence has rattled a woman and her family living nearby.
"It's scary for the children that live on the street", she said.
She joined other neighbours, including Anderson, in sharing positive thoughts for the injured woman and her child.
"I just hope everyone's okay, and I hope for the best," concluded Anderson.
