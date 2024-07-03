Council reduces speed limit to 20km/h—but do cyclists think Dundas Place is safer?

London is evaluating recent changes to traffic management on Dundas Place intended to make the route more people-oriented.

This spring, council approved a reduction of the speed limit on four blocks of the pedestrian-flexible street from 30 km/h down to 20 km/h. The decision coincides with the discontinuation of a seasonal program that began in 2021 that prohibited drivers from entering Dundas Place from Wellington Street or Ridout Street.

Cyclist Dan Ebbs has noticed an improvement, “It's a little safer. You still have to keep an eye out for people coming from the sides. Like pedestrians crossing halfway down the street.”

Renee Elrafih believes it’s a step in the right direction,”I think dropping the speed will definitely encourage drivers to be more cautious and look around. It'll create more of a safety zone for cyclists.”

However, Elrafih’s friend Bridget Deaville suggests the change will only effective if drivers follow the speed limit. “It says 20km/h, but I don't know if people will actually follow that,” she explains after riding a bike on Dundas Place for the first time. “You’d be better to just to close it and let it just be a walkable street and for cyclists-- without cars.”

In a recent new release, the city states it will be, “evaluating traffic management options for Dundas Place and will be collecting feedback from businesses, residents, and visitors later this summer.”

The goal is to create a safer environment for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as support the patio experience in the area.

Although the speed has been reduced, the change is only as good as the drivers that follow the rules (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

Michael Strang and his friend enjoy the patio tables behind Budweiser Gardens, but he’s skeptical that the lower speed limit has improved the experience. “I honestly haven't noticed any difference,” Strang told CTV News. “We pretty much sit out here every day at lunch, and it feels like the same speed all the time. So nothing changed.”

The report evaluating traffic management options on Dundas Place is expected to go to council this fall.