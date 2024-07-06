Accessible beach wheelchair program launched in Saugeen Shores
WaterWheels, floating wheelchairs, are now available to use through the day at certain beaches in Saugeen Shores.
“Saugeen Shores is continually looking to provide equal access to its amenities and facilities for residents and visitors, regardless of age or ability,” said Mayor Luke Charbonneau.
“These floating wheelchairs, alongside our mobility mats, help ensure that everyone has the chance to enjoy our beautiful Lake Huron waters.”
The floating wheelchairs are available until Labour Day. You can book from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., or both periods when available. Accessible mats can be borrowed at each location as well, to help get to the water.
Rental locations are in Port Elgin at the Harbour Office and in Southampton at 1 Beach Road, the Long Dock Parking area, for self-service pickup.
If you would like to book one of the wheelchairs, you can do so through the town’s website or scan the QR code at the rental spots.
Each location also includes accessible parking, beach access, and accessible washrooms.
