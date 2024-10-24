Group of friends robbed at knifepoint, London police hope to ID suspect

London police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery on Sunday.

That evening, at around 10:00 p.m., a man entered a building on Windermere Road to meet with some friends. A suspect followed him inside of the building, approaching the group, and robbed them at knifepoint.

The victims gave him cash, and he ran away on foot.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the man. Thankfully nobody was hurt in the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 5’5”, in his thirties, with brown hair, and a slim build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a thin black puffer jacket with a hood, and baggy black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.