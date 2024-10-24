Employee assaulted with stolen alcohol bottle in convenience store robbery

A robbery in the north end of London on Sunday has resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old man.

On Sunday at around 1:00 a.m., police say that a man entered a convenience store in the 1100 block of Western Road, where he attempted to leave the store with alcohol that he had not paid for.

An employee followed the man outside and tried to stop him, however the man hit the employee with one of the bottles of alcohol, physically assaulting them.

Police arrived and arrested the man, the employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The 33-year-old suspect has been charged with one count of robbery with violence or threats.