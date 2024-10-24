Bush party shooting witness: the accused 'had a gun in his car'
When she took the stand at a London courthouse on Thursday, 21-year-old Kaiah Edmonds testified that on July 30, 2021, she arrived at the bush party off of Pack Road in southwest London in a vehicle driven by one of the accused - Carlos Guerra Guerra.
She told the jury that after driving for about 30 minutes from east London, she noticed weapons seeing, “a sword between the seats, Carlos had a gun in his car."
When they arrived at the party, Edmonds saw the other co-accused, Emily Altmann, and said, "I could tell by the way she [Emily] was acting she was upset – like, crying and I could tell she was tipsy, like drunk."
Edmonds said she saw a lot of young people in the wooded area, and that Guerra Guerra put a ski mask on saying, “People are yelling… Carlos is yelling.”
Carlos Guerra Guerra, 20, is seen in this image taken from video. (Source: Lbk silver / TikTok)
She testified that Altmann and Guerra Guerra were looking for some of the partygoers and when some emerged, they were confronted “I just remember hearing a bunch of commotion and then there's a pop or a bang and I just remember hearing ‘go,’ and we ran."
Edmonds said that once she heard, “go, go, go,” they left the area quickly and Guerra Guerra dropped her off.
The court has heard that 18-year-old Josue Silva, a first year Western University student would be found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound and would later die.
Josue Silva is seen in this undated family photo. (Source: Westview Funeral Chapel)
22-year-old Altmann and 23-year-old Guerra Guerra have both plead not guilty to second degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.
Earlier in the day, an officer with the London Police Forensic Identification Unit testified that they were at the shooting scene soon after. Detective Jerry Rozic testified that a machete and a black mask were located.
The jury was also read an agreed statement of facts, and shown a video with the Crown stating that in the weeks leading up to the death, Guerra Guerra was in possession of four firearms.
The trial resumes on Friday.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prosecutor recommends parole for Menendez brothers in 1989 murder of parents
A Los Angeles prosecutor said on Thursday he would ask a judge to release Erik and Lyle Menendez on parole after nearly 35 years in prison for the shotgun murder of their parents, as new evidence emerged indicating they were sexually abused by their father for years.
'The mom is shattered': Body of employee who died at Halifax Walmart was found by her mother
The Maritime Sikh Society says the body of a young employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax last weekend was found by her mother.
'Never said I was going to close the door on politics forever': Christy Clark on interest in federal leadership run
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces growing pressure from within his own caucus to step aside, former B.C. premier Christy Clark says she is open to returning to politics.
Trudeau announces massive drop in immigration targets as Liberals make major pivot
The federal government is slashing immigration targets to levels that will flatten population growth as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admits the government did not get the balance right after the COVID-19 pandemic.
2 suspects arrested after 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school
Montreal police say four teenagers suffered stab wounds after an altercation near John F. Kennedy High School in the city's Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough on Thursday.
'Horrific': Four people dead after Tesla slams into pillar and catches fire on Lake Shore Boulevard in Toronto
Four people are dead and another is in hospital after a Tesla driving through downtown Toronto at a high rate of speed crashed into a guardrail and struck a concrete pillar on Lake Shore Boulevard.
More straight couples are calling each other partner. Here's why
Within a year of dating, 31-year-old Siara Rouzer crossed a major relationship milestone. The guy she was seeing was no longer a boyfriend but her partner.
Vince McMahon, embattled former CEO of WWE, sued for allegedly enabling sexual abuse
A new lawsuit alleges Vince McMahon knowingly enabled the sexual exploitation of children by a WWE employee in the 1980s.
B.C. election recounts won't start until Sunday afternoon
Voting officials say recounts in two ridings that could determine the outcome of British Columbia's election won't start until Sunday afternoon — and it won't be until Monday before the makeup of the legislature is finalized.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.