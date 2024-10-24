Bush party shooting witness: the accused 'had a gun in his car'

When she took the stand at a London courthouse on Thursday, 21-year-old Kaiah Edmonds testified that on July 30, 2021, she arrived at the bush party off of Pack Road in southwest London in a vehicle driven by one of the accused - Carlos Guerra Guerra.

She told the jury that after driving for about 30 minutes from east London, she noticed weapons seeing, “a sword between the seats, Carlos had a gun in his car."

When they arrived at the party, Edmonds saw the other co-accused, Emily Altmann, and said, "I could tell by the way she [Emily] was acting she was upset – like, crying and I could tell she was tipsy, like drunk."

Edmonds said she saw a lot of young people in the wooded area, and that Guerra Guerra put a ski mask on saying, “People are yelling… Carlos is yelling.”

Carlos Guerra Guerra, 20, is seen in this image taken from video. (Source: Lbk silver / TikTok)

She testified that Altmann and Guerra Guerra were looking for some of the partygoers and when some emerged, they were confronted “I just remember hearing a bunch of commotion and then there's a pop or a bang and I just remember hearing ‘go,’ and we ran."

Edmonds said that once she heard, “go, go, go,” they left the area quickly and Guerra Guerra dropped her off.

The court has heard that 18-year-old Josue Silva, a first year Western University student would be found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound and would later die.

Josue Silva is seen in this undated family photo. (Source: Westview Funeral Chapel)

22-year-old Altmann and 23-year-old Guerra Guerra have both plead not guilty to second degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

Earlier in the day, an officer with the London Police Forensic Identification Unit testified that they were at the shooting scene soon after. Detective Jerry Rozic testified that a machete and a black mask were located.

The jury was also read an agreed statement of facts, and shown a video with the Crown stating that in the weeks leading up to the death, Guerra Guerra was in possession of four firearms.

The trial resumes on Friday.