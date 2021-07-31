LONDON, ONT. -- Police are investigating after an 18-year-old London, Ont. man was shot to death early Saturday morning.

Police were called to a large gathering around 1:15 a.m. in the area of Pack Road and Grand Oak Cross.

Emergency crews found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed him to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died shortly after arrival.

Witnesses tell CTV News that they saw a group of young people running on foot to nearby vehicles after the incident.

Police remain at the scene and will release more information once its available.