Hyde Park BIA sets its sights on expanded boundaries, and customized approach

Hyde Park has undergone significant changes in recent years and General Manager of the Hyde Park Business Improvement Association, Donna Szpakowski, said that her agency is proud of what they've accomplished, “working with businesses to establish the unique identity that exists today for the Hyde Park BIA."

The agency started 30 years ago as business representatives for a small village in northwest London.

They achieved BIA status in 2017, most notably guiding the area through a significant metamorphosis in the last 20 years.

The population and the number of businesses grew dramatically.

Now they want to expand the BIA under a new Uptown London banner, with the biggest addition being a stretch of Wonderland from Sunningdale to Oxford.

Approximate depiction of Hyde Park BIA boundary expansion (Source: Hyde Park BIA)

Szpakowski told CTV News that the key will be having distinct business hubs, or nodes, throughout the region, which will "create and maintain the identity of each of these unique nodes, while we create a unified front across northwest."

She pointed to high traffic volumes on Wonderland, and the impact that it has on businesses – which is an area where a united voice could be vital.

Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis sits on the Argyle BIA and confirmed that they are also considering expansion.

He told the city’s Planning and Environment Committee on Tuesday that he was intrigued by the node concept.

He noted that various areas of the city have unique needs. The Downtown London Business Association has incorporated funding for century old building facades. The agency has also, traditionally, had grants for businesses interested in Christmas window displays.

The Downtown Business Association also covers Richmond Row. Lewis said that he feels Richmond Row and Dundas Place are very distinct business areas, and wondered whether the hub concept should be applied in those locations as well.

Corrine Rahman is London City Councillor for Ward 7, which includes Hyde Park. She sits on the board of the Hyde Park Business Improvement Area, "They do a really good job at supporting small business and making sure that small business in the area is showcased."

Rahman voiced her support for the expansion, "They do so much to reach out to the businesses and to beautify the Hyde Park area. I would love to see that same activation and beautification take place in many more parts of the city, and that's where I see the benefit."

Szpakowski acknowledged that the stretch of Wonderland is very different than Hyde Park including being home to one of the biggest of the big box stores in the city, Costco.

The expanded BIA would include Wonderland Road as far south as Oxford (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

Szpakowski said that big box stores who have moved into Hyde Park have been willing contributors to the BIA, "Thus helping to nurture our small businesses at the same time. So, there's really a synergy that we're trying to build between our big box, our small businesses, our mom and pops, the BIA and the communities."

The next step in the process is to work with the City of London to hold community input sessions to gauge the level of interest in the BIA expansion.

Szpakowski said that although he’s excited, there are still many steps to be taken before expansion can become a reality.