Police looking for driver who hit hydro pole in St. Thomas, fled scene

St. Thomas Police is searching for the driver of a pickup who fled the scene after striking a hydro pole on Mitchell Street early Saturday morning.

Officers are canvassing the area asking residents for surveillance video, after the K9 unit was unable to track the driver who fled on foot.

Hydro crews are on site trying to repair the pole and the sidewalk, which also had damage

One neighbour needed an electrician to come to their house, after the wires were ripped off the side of their home when the pole fell.

The pickup truck with a business label on the side door is still on the scene, with significant damage to the front from the collision.

Mitchell Street is closed from Southwick Street to Hincks Street while the repairs are being done.

Debris and downed hydro pole on Mitchell Street in St. Thomas on July 6, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)