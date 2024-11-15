Food bank will need a new home if medical clinic comes to Bayfield
The Bayfield Lions Club wants to be clear - they want to see a new medical clinic open in Bayfield.
“The Lions and the community are totally in favor of a medical practice. You'd have to be insane not to be,” said Bayfield Lions President, Ian Matthew.
Unfortunately, a potential new medical clinic will likely mean that the Bayfield Lions and Bayfield Food Bank will be on the move.
A physician from Seaforth has expressed interest in buying the Bayfield Lions Community Building and turning it into a much-needed medical clinic.
Bayfield lost its only doctor’s offices two years ago.
The Lions current building is owned by the Municipality of Bluewater and has been leased by the club for the past 24 years. Since March, the building has welcomed its newest guest - the Bayfield and Area Food Bank.
“At this time last year, there were 66 clients, and now we have 91, and it keeps going up every week,” said Bayfield Food Bank President, Claire Trepanier.
As much as she’d love to see a medical clinic in Bayfield, Trepanier said they’re not excited about moving. The food bank will need the municipality’s help finding a new place to feed the families they serve.
President of the Bayfield and Area Food Bank, Claire Trepanier talks about the potential of being displaced to make way for a potential medical clinic in Bayfield, November 15, 2024 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“It's a priority. Otherwise, these 91 people will be displaced. Where will they go?” asked Trepanier.
Bayfield Councillor Bill Whetstone said it’s still early in the potential sale process, but the municipality will make sure that Bayfield’s Food Bank isn’t left out in the cold.
“We're working with the Lions and the Food Bank… This is just the beginning, but should [the sale of the building] happen we’re working together to see that we can put things back in place the way it should be,” said Whetstone.
The Bayfield Lions will find a new place to meet, as will the other approximately 20 community organizations that use the building for meetings and workshops, but they want to ensure the Food Bank is taken care of
The charity has spent thousands of dollars retrofitting their current space to meet their clients needs.
“Wherever they go, they're going to have to go through that whole leasehold improvement again. And, you know, spend money that they don't have to move because of the transaction. So I think Bluewater has to look at the proceeds that they receive, and allocate a portion of that for their relocation,” said Matthew.
Whetstone said it will likely be early next year - January or February at the earliest - before council even considers the sale of the Bayfield Lion’s Community Hall building.
The Bayfield Lions Community Building could be sold to make way for a new medical clinic, pictured November 15, 2024 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
However, everyone does agree on a few things. They do want to see a new medical clinic in Bayfield, but they also know there needs to be a place for the Bayfield Food Bank.
“The reality is this transaction is going to take place - it's better for the community, we're all in favour. Let's just help the food bank out,” said Matthew.
“You’ve got to jump on top of the opportunities as they present themselves. And, you know, we weren't even actively recruiting for doctors. It just - it came about and, you know, we want it to work. We have to look at what's the best deal for everybody in this. And that's the approach that we'll be taking going forward,” said Whetstone.
