'The evidence was on graphic display before them': SIU concludes police committed no wrongs in death of Breanna Broadfoot's killer
A Special Investigations Unit (SIU) report released on Friday has cleared London police of wrongdoing in the death of an 18-year-old man following a confrontation on the evening of July 16.
The SIU is called to the scene when a member of the public is hurt or killed in confrontation with police.
Police were initially called to a home on Wellesley Crescent for reports of domestic violence. The SIU's report indicates that upon arrival, officers saw “that the man had attacked his girlfriend and another person with a knife. He rose to his feet with a bloodied knife in his right hand and advanced on the officers.”
17-year-old Breanna Broadfoot was rushed to hospital but passed away in the days following the incident as a result of her injuries.
Director Joseph Martino of the SIU ‘found the officers had every reason to believe’ they were in danger.
The detailed report states that officers arrived at the home at approximately 11:00 p.m., police arrived at the home on Wellesley Crescent after recieving a call from a person inside who had witnessed a brutal assault.
London police are on scene at a home on Wellesley Crescent where the SIU said a man was fatally shot. (Matt Thompson/CTV News London)
Upon arrival, police forced their way into the home and provided the opportunity for the assailant to surrender his weapon, peacefully entering police custody. Police fired their weapons four times when he approached closer and did not comply.
He was taken to hospital for treatment where he was pronounced deceased.
Two other men were also present in the home at the time of the incident – one was taken to hospital with stab wounds, the other was unharmed.
The director's report is explicit, "The evidence was on graphic display before them. And here he was rising to his feet... and advancing on the officers. The Complainant’s intention could not have been any clearer, as was the peril of grievous bodily harm or death the officers faced in that moment. What was required in the circumstances was the immediate stopping power of a firearm."
