    • 62 charges laid against three people following bust in London

    Items seized by London police as part of an investigation on Nov, 7, 2024. (Source: London police) Items seized by London police as part of an investigation on Nov, 7, 2024. (Source: London police)
    London police have laid 62 charges following an investigation.

    On Nov. 7, members of the London police Guns and Gangs Section and the Emergency Response Team, used warrants to enter addresses and vehicles on Pall Mall Street, Falcon Street and Adelaide Street north.

    From the investigation, police seized drugs, weapons and cash.

    A 30 year old from London is facing 36 charges, a 38 year old from London is facing 22 charges and a 44 year old from London is facing four charges.

     

    Items seized

    • Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun
    • Glock G43 handgun
    • Loaded Glock Gen4 26 handgun
    • Glock G19 handgun
    • Silver Perfecta DBP starter pistol
    • Silencer
    • Seven (7) extended Glock handgun magazines
    • 217 rounds of assorted ammunition
    • 477 unknown round white tablets
    • 410 x 5mg oxycodone tablets, value $1000
    • 72 grams of suspected cocaine, value $7,200
    • 79 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, value $3,950
    • 22 x 200 mg morphine tablets, value $550
    • 82 x 8 mg Hydromorphone tablets, value $410
    • 0.7 grams of suspected fentanyl, value $70
    • 7 x 10 mg tablets of methylphenidate, value $35
    • 5.08 kilograms cutting agent
    • Two functioning digital scales with residue
    • Money counter
    • Packaging
    • Two (2) cellular phones
    • Laptop computer
    • Assorted jewelry
    • Two (2) Rolex watches
    • Approximately $61,800 in Canadian currency
    • Approximately $280 in American currency

     

    Charges laid against 30 year old

    • 13 counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
    • Nine (9) counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device
    • Seven (7) counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
    • Three (3) counts of possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence
    • Two (2) counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
    • Fail to comply with undertaking

     

    Charges laid against 38 year old

    • Nine (9) counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device
    • Four (4) counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon or prohibited device
    • Three (3) counts of possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence
    • Three (3) counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
    • Two (2) counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • Possess a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

     

    Charges laid against 44 year old

    • Three (3) counts of possession of a Schedule I substance
    • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

