62 charges laid against three people following bust in London

London police have laid 62 charges following an investigation.

On Nov. 7, members of the London police Guns and Gangs Section and the Emergency Response Team, used warrants to enter addresses and vehicles on Pall Mall Street, Falcon Street and Adelaide Street north.

From the investigation, police seized drugs, weapons and cash.

A 30 year old from London is facing 36 charges, a 38 year old from London is facing 22 charges and a 44 year old from London is facing four charges.

Items seized

Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun

Glock G43 handgun

Loaded Glock Gen4 26 handgun

Glock G19 handgun

Silver Perfecta DBP starter pistol

Silencer

Seven (7) extended Glock handgun magazines

217 rounds of assorted ammunition

477 unknown round white tablets

410 x 5mg oxycodone tablets, value $1000

72 grams of suspected cocaine, value $7,200

79 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, value $3,950

22 x 200 mg morphine tablets, value $550

82 x 8 mg Hydromorphone tablets, value $410

0.7 grams of suspected fentanyl, value $70

7 x 10 mg tablets of methylphenidate, value $35

5.08 kilograms cutting agent

Two functioning digital scales with residue

Money counter

Packaging

Two (2) cellular phones

Laptop computer

Assorted jewelry

Two (2) Rolex watches

Approximately $61,800 in Canadian currency

Approximately $280 in American currency

Charges laid against 30 year old

13 counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Nine (9) counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device

Seven (7) counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Three (3) counts of possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Two (2) counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

Fail to comply with undertaking

Charges laid against 38 year old

Nine (9) counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device

Four (4) counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon or prohibited device

Three (3) counts of possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Three (3) counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Two (2) counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possess a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

Charges laid against 44 year old