Here's how you can pay your city bills during the Canada Post strike
The City of London has a contingency plan in place to deal with the Canada Post strike.
When it comes to tax bills, invoices and vendor payments, the city said everything is still expected to be paid by the due dates, but property owners have a number of options to make sure payments are received,
According to the city's website, "Most financial institutions will accept tax payments online, through telephone banking or at local branches. Tax payments can also be made at City Hall between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Outside business hours, cheques and remittance stubs in a sealed envelope can be placed in the night letter depository on the southwest corner of City Hall's front entrance, 300 Dufferin Ave."
Ontario Works
- Ontario Works cheques will be held for pick up at Citi Plaza (355 Wellington Road – 2nd floor). Direct bank deposit or Reloadable Payment Card is strongly recommended. Clients who receive their Ontario Works payments through direct deposit or Reloadable Payment cards will continue to have these payments deposited, however, no statements will be mailed.
- Payments made to third parties (i.e., landlords and vendors) will also be held for pick-up at Citi Plaza (355 Wellington Road – 2nd floor). Vendors are strongly encouraged to set up direct bank deposit to ensure timely receipt of Ontario Works payments.
- Ontario Works clients are still required to report all changes to their circumstances, including changes in income. Items can be dropped off in any of the Social Service mailboxes.
Parking Tickets
All Penalty Notice payments must be made on time. Parking Penalty Notices can be paid online or in person at 824 Dundas St. and on the 3rd floor of City Hall at 300 Dufferin Ave.
Payments may also be deposited into the after-hours deposit box located at the front of 824 Dundas St. Please do not include cash with payment. All non-parking penalties can be paid in person at 824 Dundas St. or on the 3rd floor of City Hall.
Licensing
- Payments can be made in-person at the Path2Approval Office on the 2nd floor of City Hall between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday
- For credit card payments, please call 519-930-3515 to pay over the phone. Visa or Mastercard accepted.
- Cheques (payable to “The City of London”) in a sealed envelope can be placed in the night letter depository on the southwest corner of City Hall's front entrance, 300 Dufferin Ave. Addressed to Licensing, 7th floor.
- Courier to City Hall, Path2Approval Office, 2nd floor, or City Hall Mail Room, 300 Dufferin Ave, London, ON N6B 1Z2. Addressed to Licensing, 7th floor.
