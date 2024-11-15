'He's still going to be teaching through me': remembering the life of Indigenous educator Dan Smoke
A special ceremony was held on Thursday at King's University College honouring the life of Dan Smoke.
The proceedings included the water song performed by Dan's wife Mary Lou and other loved ones.
Dan and Mary Lou smoke were Indigenous educators, advocates and activists.
In the 90s, Dan and Mary Lou began hosting a radio show, Smoke Signals, focusing on Indigenous issues on Western University’s campus radio station.
They also brought their commentary to CTV News London (then, CFPL TV) for cross-cultural information and to discuss current affairs in the late 90s.
The gathering at King's was part of a 10-day feast - a tradition including items like corn soup and three-sisters soup.
Mary Lou Smoke plays the water song at King's University College, November 14, 2024 (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
Mary Lou Smoke says it's all meant to guide the deceased to the sky-world. She intends to continue education efforts they started together.
"He's still going to be teaching through me, you know, so he's not gone, you know, he's just not here."
- with files from CTV London's Fiona Robertson
