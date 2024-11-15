Merrymount Family Support and Crisis Centre marks 150 years of serving London

LONDON
London

    Merrymount Family Support and Crisis Centre held its annual gala on Thursday evening, marking 150 years of serving families in London.

    “We originally started… as the Protestant Home for Orphans, Aged and Friendless," said Executive Director Michelle Franklin

    It was on November 14, 1874, that the agency that would later become Merrymount was founded.

    The gala was hosted by CTV London’s Nick Paparella, and featured live and silent auctions.

    The organization hoped to raise $80,000 to support one particular program.

    "All of the funds tonight are going towards our child mental wellness program, specifically skyscrapers, which is a program for children aged 4 to 12 who are experiencing or at risk of experiencing a mental health challenge or crisis,” shared Franklin. “We have overnight beds, so if they need a safe place to stay, that's part of the program as well."

