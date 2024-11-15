'We do not want a tragedy to occur': Neighbours pleased as SOHO 'eyesore' is demolished
An “eyesore” in the centre of London’s SOHO neighbourhood has been demolished. After a Toronto-based property owner failed to act, the residence at 520 South Street came down quickly Friday morning.
The structure had been one of dozens in the city often inhabited by those experiencing homelessness.
It had stood here for over 125 years - but in the span of an hour, the residence was reduced to rubble at the expense of the property owner.
Billy, who lives next door, did not shed any tears. He said it had been unkept for some time.
Billy Vanalstine has lived next-door to 520 South Street for decades (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
“When the old lady had it, she looked after it. Well, she owned all this property.”
But since then, Billy and other neighbours have watched the house fall victim to time and become derelict.
“A lot of homeless people [stay] there,” said Gavin Smith, who lives across the street. “[There’s been] a lot of issues with it, and most of the time, the house has been falling down. I mean, like the roof is barely connected. As you could see, when you first got here it was slanted in.”
The city’s director of municipal compliance said the property’s condition has been a worry for some time. The concern of neighbours was elevated when a fire broke out in April.
London firefighters are seen battling a blaze at 520 South Street in April 2024 (Source: London Fire Department)
“I know a lot of the public feels that we should immediately come in and demolish buildings,” said Orest Katoylk. “We have to go through certain steps in the enforcement process. But this is the final step.”
In advance of demolitions of most derelict properties, the city brings in dogs and drones to ensure that no one is squatting inside.
Katolyk said it is a necessary step to prevent tragedy as the housing and homelessness crisis continues.
“Over the years, it has been worse, because the individuals that are experiencing homelessness, are finding these buildings, are going in, are squatting. So, we have to take additional actions to ensure that nobody is in these buildings before we take enforcement actions.”
There are 100 abandoned properties on the city’s radar. Katolyk said registering each at a fee is an option staff may put forward to the council.
520 South Street is seen just moments prior to its demolition, November 15, 2024 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
He is hopeful that might put pressure on property owners to keep them secure and at less risk of a potential tragedy.
“We do not want a tragedy to occur where somebody is squatting in the building, setting a little fire to stay warm,” Katolyk agreed.
With the house on South St. finally torn down, the fire risk is gone, and now the neighbourhood can look forward to a new beginning.
“I’m curious to see what they’ll build there,” said Smith.
