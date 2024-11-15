LONDON
London

    • 13-year-old boy charged following London robbery

    A 13-year-old boy has been charged after a robbery in south London.

    Around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a group of teen boys was walking on a residential street in the area of Homeview Road and Crawford Street when they were approached by another youth they knew.

    According to police, the youth showed a knife, made threats and demanded property from one of the boys in the group. The victim was able to get away from the suspect and contacted police.

    The suspect, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was found and arrested on Thursday, and has been charged with one count of robbery.

