Novice driver charged after police officer struck in sarnia
A Sarnia police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Old Lakeshore Road near Morningside Drive.
Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, two officers were walking back to their cruisers, which ere parked on the shoulder of the road with running lights, when they saw an oncoming vehicle suddenly and unexpectedly veer off the roadway, around the parked cruisers, and into the grass ditch area where the officers were standing.
Both officers tried to move out of the way but one was struck, thrown backwards and landing on a front lawn a "significant distance" away, according to police.
First aid was given to the officer who was taken to hospital for emergency care — he suffered non-life-threatening injuries including cuts to his head, scrapes, and extensive bruising to his hip and leg.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and police said it's believed he suddenly swerved to the right to avoid striking the parked cars, not knowing the officers were standing on the grass shoulder.
A 22 year old is charged with dangerous operation, novice driver - BAC above zero and careless driving.
