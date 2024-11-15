$115k in fines and expenses for Grand Bend property owners' unauthorized beachfront work

The Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority (ABCA) says that work undertaken without a permit has cost some beach front property owners in Grand Bend a pretty penny.

In addition to $100,000 incurred in restoration expenses, three people are facing $15,000 in fines following a sentencing hearing in September.

The fines were issued after the property owners in Grand Bend undertook work along the shoreline of Lake Huron where it was not permitted, and without the approval of the conservation authority.

According to the presiding judge, the individuals charged “…ignored the order to stop work and they directed their contractor to carry on after receiving notice that the works were noncompliant and needed to stop.”

The decision to proceed with the work in the face of orders to stop showed “blatant disregard the owners had regarding the potential environmental impacts,” said the Justice of the Peace.

“Most property owners and contractors contact the ABCA early to obtain the required permits but prosecution is necessary, in some cases, when work has taken place without permits,” said ABCA Provincial Offences Officer Daniel King.

He added that fines for undertaking work in violation of regulations can amount to as much as a million dollars.