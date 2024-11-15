Police charge London doctor after he sprays MP’s office with ketchup, again
Mischief charges have been laid against London physician Dr. Tarek Loubani following a demonstration at MP Peter Fragiskatos’ office earlier this week where he sprayed a bottle of ketchup on the exterior.
If that sounds familiar, that’s because it’s not the first time.
Nearly a year ago, Loubani, who also teaches at Western University, was arrested and charged with mischief, for committing the exact same offense — he spent a night at the holding cells inside London Police Service Headquarters.
“What I was doing when I sprayed ketchup during this protest against genocide is a constitutionally protected right,” said Loubani.
He also said that he and other protestors have been asking Fragiskatos to take a strong position against an “act of genocide.”
Both protests have been in opposition to the MP’s stance on the war in Gaza.
Within hours of those charges being dropped in a London court on Tuesday, Loubani attended Fragiskatos’ office once more, and repeated the incident – expressing no concern of being charged.
London police say that he has been charged again, along with another suspect.
- with files from CTV News London's Reta Ismail
