A prominent London, Ont. doctor has been arrested on a charge of mischief following an incident last month.

Tarek Loubani, 42, has been charged with one count of mischief in relation to a march throughout the downtown area on Oct. 22.

After the march, police said a group of people not affiliated with the original demonstration, stopped outside an office in the 200 block of Hyman Street.

While there, a suspect took a bottle of ketchup out of a backpack and squirted it on the front door and front of the building.

Police said the same suspect removed more bottles from his backpack and handed them to three other men and encouraged them to also deface the building.

Loubani appeared in London court on Thursday. He was released without conditions and is scheduled to appear again on Dec. 6.