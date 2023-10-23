'That’s not a way to express disagreement': London MP’s office vandalized over the weekend

A local member of Parliament is expressing disappointment after his downtown London, Ont. office was targeted by vandals during a rally for Palestine over the weekend.

An individual participating in Sunday’s rally for Palestine event sprayed ketchup on the door and windows of Peter Fragiskatos’ office, according to the London Police Service.

The vandalism was caught on surveillance video and Fragiskatos said such behaviour is unacceptable in a democracy.

“I’ve talked about the need for a Palestinian state, I’m not sure what in that point of view is so controversial to necessitate an act of vandalism against our community office,” Fragiskatos told CTV News London. “The individuals involved clearly disagree with me, but that’s not a way to express disagreement at all.”

Police are investigating.