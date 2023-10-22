Rally to show support for Palestinians held at London’s Victoria Park

For a second consecutive weekend, thousands gathered at London's Victoria Park to show support for Palestinians being affected by the Israel-Hamas war.

On Sunday, they took their message to the streets, marching through the city's downtown. The rally moved along Central Avenue, south on Wellington, across King and headed back north on Richmond towards the gates of Victoria Park.

The rally started at 1 pm with a number of speeches, most insisting on a ceasefire and a peaceful resolution. They also demanded politicians take a stronger stand.

"We know that these politicians are going to want to say in the future they stood with Palestine, but that doesn't matter," David Heap told the gathering. Heap is head of People for Peace London. He continued, "What matters is, who stands with peace and justice today. So we are offering them a possibility, we're offering them the gift of the possibility to stand with us today and say ceasefire now."

The crowd chanted back 'ceasefire now' a number of times. Other chants included 'free Palestine' and 'end the occupation now.' Many people held signs saying 'we stand for human rights.'

There was a large London Police Service presence; ensuring public safety and providing traffic control.

Police also had a drone in their air during the event, monitoring the situation.

The rally lasted more than two hours.