Hand painted float among attractions at Saturday's Santa Claus Parade

It’s called the ‘Wet Paint Express’ and you can catch a glimpse in the London Santa Claus Parade on Saturday evening.

The holiday art train is adorned in murals and is supported by several local businesses alongside the London Arts Council, ensuring that the artists that worked on it were fairly paid for their work.

This grassroots arts program is responsible for over 60 murals across the city, creating a connection between artists, and opportunities for urban art installation.

The group remains dedicated to creating a vibrant and visually stunning London that provides opportunities for local artists to show the talent present in the community

The hand decorated parade float will depart in the London Santa Claus Parade on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. from the Agriplex.

The 2024 parade route begins at Dundas & Ontario, proceeds west to Ridout St., ending at Ridout and Dundas (Source: Google Maps)

According to parade organizers, in 2022 over 5,000 pounds of non-perishable food was collected along the parade route for the London Food Bank, and 697 letters to Santa were collected by Canada Post and the Thames Heritage Club.

The parade has been a staple of the community since 1956.

Other parades are also taking place in nearby communities - with Ingersoll's parade taking place at 11:00 a.m., with London, Wallaceburg and Exeter starting at 6:00 p.m., Poplar Hill at 6:30, and Goderich at 7:15.