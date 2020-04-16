WINGHAM, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in the region, bringing the total to 14.

Of all of those deaths, only two have been in long-term care homes. Thursday is the first time the health unit has provided a breakdown of the locations where deaths have occurred.

The MLHU also reported eight new COVID-19 cases in the region Thursday, for a total of 258, including 52 at long-term care and retirement homes. Nearly half, 120 cases, are resolved.

For the first time, there is also information on the cases in seniors' homes, with the health unit reporting 36 residents and 16 staff have tested positive.

Southwestern Public health is reporting just one new case Thursday, lifting the total to 41, and no deaths.

Sarnia-Lambton is dealing with 128 COVID-19 cases, an increase of nine cases from Wednesday, but there were no new deaths.

However, Lambton Public Health is now reporting that a second institution is dealing with an outbreak, in addition to Landmark Village.

Bluewater Health also announced a new COVID-19 Assessment Centre will be opening in Petrolia and its mobile testing unit will be getting upgrades.

Huron Perth Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the region's total to 35, with no new deaths.

Provincial police also confirmed Thursday that a uniformed member of the Huron OPP has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say the officer didn’t show any symptoms while at work.

West Region OPP say they were informed of the positive case on Monday. The officer is at home, self-isolating and recovering.

This is the at least the fourth West Region OPP member to test positive. An Essex OPP officer tested positive last week, while two Wellington County OPP officers tested positive in late March.

Across Ontario, no fewer than six OPP officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 testing expanding in Grey-Bruce

The Grey-Bruce Health Unit is also expanding COVID-19 testing across the two counties.

As of Wednesday, the region had 42 confirmed cases and no new deaths.

Aligning with provincial guidelines for testing, on-site testing will now be provided to residents and staff in all long-term care, assisted living and retirement homes.

Testing is now available to people with any new or worsening respiratory symptoms in the First Nations community, and for anyone living in communal settings, like women’s shelters or group homes.

Those who qualify must have new or worsening respiratory symptoms - as well as - heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, transplant recipients or donors, people on dialysis and cancer patients.

The health unit says recent travel is “no longer on the decision to test.”

COVID-19 testing centres are open outside hospitals in Owen Sound, Hanover, and Kincardine.

The health unit says some family doctors are also conducting testing.

Taccone reported from Middlesex County, Ont.