WINGHAM, ONT. -- Paramedics in Huron County could be providing “in-home” care for COVID-19 patients.

Huron County has set up a Community Care Team plan, that would redeploy select paramedics to provide in-home testing, treatment and care of COVID-19 patients.

The Community Care Team could also deliver in-home care for end-of-life patients with severe cases of COVID-19.

The team would only be deployed if local hospitals are overrun with COVID-19 patients, which hasn’t happened yet.

Officials call this a proactive measure they hope they never have to use, but say they’d rather be ready.

It’s expected Huron County’s in-home paramedic plan could be ready to deploy by April 30.