Huron County preparing paramedics for 'in-home' COVID-19 care
(Huron County Paramedic Service / Facebook)
WINGHAM, ONT. -- Paramedics in Huron County could be providing “in-home” care for COVID-19 patients.
Huron County has set up a Community Care Team plan, that would redeploy select paramedics to provide in-home testing, treatment and care of COVID-19 patients.
The Community Care Team could also deliver in-home care for end-of-life patients with severe cases of COVID-19.
The team would only be deployed if local hospitals are overrun with COVID-19 patients, which hasn’t happened yet.
Officials call this a proactive measure they hope they never have to use, but say they’d rather be ready.
It’s expected Huron County’s in-home paramedic plan could be ready to deploy by April 30.