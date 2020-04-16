LONDON, ONT -- Eight staff members at Bluewater Health have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

Hospital officials say that all eight staff members are isolating at home and none have required hospitalization.

Officials also noted that some of cases were in staff members who were already on leave from the hospital either due to maternity leave, sick leave, or other matters.

None of the staff members worked in the ICU, COVID Unit, or the emergency department.

Bluewater Health has sites in Sarnia and Petrolia.

It was not immediately clear which sites the staff members may have worked at.