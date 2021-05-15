LONDON, ONT. -- An investigation continues in relation to a fatal collision that took place Friday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a collision between a motorcycle and a motor vehicle around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Fanshawe Park Road East and Trossacks Avenue.

The 20-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene as the 43-year-old female driver of the motor vehicle was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

As the investigation is ongoing, London Police Service is asking anyone with information contact them at (519) 661-5670.