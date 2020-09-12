LONDON, ONT. -- Two homes in Strathroy were destroyed by fire late Friday night, causing over $1 million in damage.

The blaze started in a garage on Parkview Drive around 11:30 p.m.

It quickly spread to the roof of the home. Luckily, there was no one home at the time of the fire.

Flames jumped to a neighbouring home.

Aerial fire trucks were able to knock both fires down.

One firefighter suffered a leg injury upon entry and another was taken to hospital with unknown injuries but both cases are considered minor in nature.

There is no cause at this time but it is not being considered suspicious.

The Ontario Fire Marshal Office is not attending.