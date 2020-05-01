MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Strathroy-Caradoc police say a man is facing 14 charges after a high-risk arrest that included the disposal of two apparent hand grenades and the seizure of two converted flare guns.

Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police were called for a suspicious male in Mount Brydges who appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The male was initially found in the area of Adelaide Road and Railway Avenue, but left in a taxi.

Police say a search of the area found two loaded flare guns that had been converted to fire shotgun ammunition.

Shortly afterward, Strathroy police and OPP officers conducted a high-risk vehicle stop on Adelaide north of Walker's Drive, and the male was arrested.

A bag containing what appeared to be two hand grenades was found, and prompted the closure of the roadway so an OPP explosives disposal unit could deal with the grenades.

A 37-year-old male has now been charged with 41 firearms and explosives-related charges.

He was being held pending a bail hearing.

While all residents in the area were advised to stay inside while the explosives were handled, police say there was no risk to public safety at the time.