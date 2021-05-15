NEWS -- London Police Service is investigating two stabbing incidents involving two victims early Saturday morning.

Police tell CTV news that a call came in just before 9 a.m. of reports of a stabbing at Richmond Street and Epworth Avenue.

A residence on the street has been taped off by police.

Police are surveying the areas surrounding Richmond, looking for items on the ground.

Meanwhile police say a second stabbing took place at 9:18 am, at University Crescent and Patricia Street.

Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected or isolated.

Extent of Injuries are unknown at this time.

More to come.