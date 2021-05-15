Advertisement
Police investigating two separate early morning stabbings
Residence at the corner of Richmond Street and Epworth avenue taped off by police investigating stabbing incident in London, Ont. on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Jordyn Read/CTV London)
NEWS -- London Police Service is investigating two stabbing incidents involving two victims early Saturday morning.
Police tell CTV news that a call came in just before 9 a.m. of reports of a stabbing at Richmond Street and Epworth Avenue.
A residence on the street has been taped off by police.
Police are surveying the areas surrounding Richmond, looking for items on the ground.
Meanwhile police say a second stabbing took place at 9:18 am, at University Crescent and Patricia Street.
Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected or isolated.
Extent of Injuries are unknown at this time.
More to come.