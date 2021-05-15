Advertisement
Lambton OPP investigate collision, section of Bridgen Road closed
Published Saturday, May 15, 2021 1:53PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- One driver has been taken to the hospital following a collision in Lambton.
Lambton OPP are investigating the crash on Brigden Road.
The road has been closed between Petrolia Line and Rokeby Line.
Police say the driver’s injuries are currently unknown.
Updates will be provided when available, police say.