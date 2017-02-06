

CTV London





An Ingersoll man is facing 10 charges, including assault with a weapon and fleeing from police after an incident in Woodstock.

Police say a 35-year-old man was armed and in a stolen vehicle early Sunday morning and entered a home on Wellington Street.

Police say three adults were in the residence sleeping, but one convinced the man to leave after the accused made a threat.

According to police, the man then threatened a neighbour with a weapon, before leaving in the vehicle.

Police located the vehicle and say a pursuit ensued before the man was arrested.

He is charged with flight from police, possession of a weapon, driving while disqualified, possession of stolen property, break and enter, mischief, dangerous operation of a vehicle, two counts of uttering threats and assault with a weapon.