Woodstock police charge man with 10 offences including flight from police
CTV London
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 3:26PM EST
An Ingersoll man is facing 10 charges, including assault with a weapon and fleeing from police after an incident in Woodstock.
Police say a 35-year-old man was armed and in a stolen vehicle early Sunday morning and entered a home on Wellington Street.
Police say three adults were in the residence sleeping, but one convinced the man to leave after the accused made a threat.
According to police, the man then threatened a neighbour with a weapon, before leaving in the vehicle.
Police located the vehicle and say a pursuit ensued before the man was arrested.
He is charged with flight from police, possession of a weapon, driving while disqualified, possession of stolen property, break and enter, mischief, dangerous operation of a vehicle, two counts of uttering threats and assault with a weapon.
