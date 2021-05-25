Advertisement
Drumbo, Ont. man now charged with manslaughter following alleged gas theft last month
Suspect vehicle involved in alleged gas theft on April 24, 2021 that left one man dead in Woodstock, Ont. (Source: Woodstock Police Service)
LONDON, ONT. -- Charges have been upgraded against a Drumbo, Ont. man after the victim of a hit-and-run at a Woodstock gas station last month succumbed to his injuries.
The 66-year-old man died in hospital on May 5 after being struck on April 24 at the station on Highway 2 near John Street during an alleged gas-and-dash.
Brandon Harmer, 26, was arrested April 27. He is now charged with manslaughter, fail to remain at the scene of an accident causing death and theft under $5000.
He was originally charged with fail to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and theft under $5,000.
He will appear in bail court Wednesday.