LONDON, ONT. -- Charges have been upgraded against a Drumbo, Ont. man after the victim of a hit-and-run at a Woodstock gas station last month succumbed to his injuries.

The 66-year-old man died in hospital on May 5 after being struck on April 24 at the station on Highway 2 near John Street during an alleged gas-and-dash.

Brandon Harmer, 26, was arrested April 27. He is now charged with manslaughter, fail to remain at the scene of an accident causing death and theft under $5000.

He was originally charged with fail to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and theft under $5,000.

He will appear in bail court Wednesday.