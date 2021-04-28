Advertisement
Woodstock police make arrest in gas station hit-and-run that left victim critical
Police look to the public to help locate a vehicle - Sunday, April 25, 2021 (Source: Woodstock Police Service)
LONDON, ONT. -- A 26-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a hit-and-run at a gas station that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
On Sat. April 24, around 9 p.m. police responded to a reported hit-and-run and gas theft at a station on the north side of Highway 2 near John Street.
According to police a driver hit a 66-year-old man while attempting to leave without paying for gas.
The victim remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Following an investigation police identified a suspect vehicle and put the call out to the public for help.
On Tuesday Woodstock police with the assistance of Waterloo police arrested a 26-year-old Drumbo man.
He has been charged with Fail to Stop at Accident Resulting in Bodily Harm; Criminal Negligence Cause Bodily Harm, and Theft under $5,000.
The suspect remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.