LONDON, ONT. -- Police are looking for suspects and vehicle after a cruiser was struck before the driver fled the scene.

OPP responded to reports of individuals trying to enter a parked vehicle on Gore Road in Thames Centre early Wednesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., police learned people of interest were seen fleeing the area in a white Chevrolet Cruze.

After patrolling the area, police located the vehicle at Nissouri Road and Robin's Hill Road in Thames Centre.

As police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect struck the rear end of a second marked OPP cruiser with their vehicle. The suspect then fled through a ditch area, hitting a snow plow.

No one was injured in the collision, and the damage to the cruiser and snow plow was minor.

Middlesex OPP continue to look for the Chevrolet Cruze, which is believed to have severe front-end damage.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS to remain anonymous.