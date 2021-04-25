LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock police are asking for the publics help in identifying a suspect vehicle.

Police tell CTV News that the suspect allegedly put gas in the vehicle and left without paying.

The vehicle was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday at a gas station on the north side of Highway 2 near John Street.

The suspect was wearing a red plaid jacket with a hood and green pajama style pants and was driving a black Hyundai SUV.

Anyone with information can contact the Woodstock Police Service at (519) 537-2323.